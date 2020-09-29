Government approves procurement of 13.77 LMT of pulses, oilseeds from 5 states

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has approved the procurement of 13.77 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of Pulses and Oilseeds for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 for five states. The five states from which procurement will be made include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana.

The arrival of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has just begun and the government continues Kharif procurement crops at MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes. For the other States and UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of a proposal for Kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement will be made as per Price Support Scheme, if the market rates go below its Minimum Support Price (MSP).



Till September 24, 2020, the Central government through its Nodal Agencies has procured over 34 MT of Moong having MSP value of Rs 25 lakh benefitting several farmers in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, 5,089 Metric Tonnes of copra having MSP value of over Rs 52 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



The Agriculture Ministry said, 5637 MT Paddy at MSP of Rs 1868 per quintal was procured from farmers of Haryana and Punjab till Monday. The procurement of paddy for the remaining States commenced on Monday, i.e. September 28, 2020. The procurement of cotton for the season 2020-21 will commence from October 1, 2020.