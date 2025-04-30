Govt aims 100-GW nuclear power by 2047

New Delhi: Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar said that the government has set a target of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047 in line with the ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision, which will significantly strengthen India’s long-term energy security and contribute towards achieving clean energy goals.

Addressing a meeting of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Power, the minister said that India currently operates 25 nuclear reactors across seven locations, with a total installed capacity of 8,880 MW, contributing about 3 per cent of the country’s electricity generation. Eight reactors with 6,600 MW capacity are under construction, and another 10 reactors with 7,000 MW capacity are in pre-project stages.

During the discussion on the “Roadmap for Development of Nuclear Power Generation”, the Minister highlighted that India’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070 and emphasized that increasing the share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation is central to this vision.

As the power sector contributes over 40 per cent of global energy-related emissions, nuclear energy, being a non-fossil and stable power source, will play an increasingly important role in India’s sustainable development journey, he explained.

The Minister elaborated that, apart from electricity generation, nuclear energy can also serve non-electric applications such as hydrogen production, desalination, process steam, and space heating, thus supporting India’s broader energy transition goals.

The Minister also outlined the key challenges and strategic steps required for scaling up nuclear energy, including amending the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 to enable broader participation by private and state sectors.