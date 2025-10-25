Govt recognises two more CoEs to promote R&D in critical mineral value chain

New Delhi: The Ministry of Mines has recognised two more institutes, namely Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET) Hyderabad, as Centres of Excellence under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the government informed on Saturday.

“The Centres of Excellence (CoEs) will conduct innovative research and development to elevate technology readiness to pilot-plant and pre-commercial demonstration levels (TRL 7-8) for for critical minerals supporting clean energy, mobility transition, electronics, defence, and space sectors,” Ministry of Mines said.

The initiative aims to consolidate core competencies to develop technologies for secure supply chains of critical minerals.

Seven institutes were already recognised as CoEs, and the new approvals increased the total to nine CoEs, the Ministry said.

“The CoEs will undertake innovative and transformational research to strengthen and advance the nation’s science and technology capability in the area of critical minerals,” the Ministry said.

Each CoE will operate as a consortium, on a hub-and-spoke model, to leverage R&D in critical minerals and pool the core competence of each constituent under one umbrella.

They require the inclusion of at least two industry partners and two R&D or academic partners in their network.

The nine recognised CoEs have together brought in around 90 industry and academic or R&D spokes, according to the ministry.

As part of the National Critical Mineral Mission, the Centre had earlier this month opened the application window for the Rs 1,500 crore Critical Mineral Recycling Incentive Scheme.

The scheme aims to enhance industry capacity for recycling critical minerals from e-waste, spent lithium-ion batteries, and other scraps, such as catalytic converters in end-of-life vehicles.

Incentives for large recyclers are set at Rs 50 crore, while small recyclers will receive up to Rs 25 crore.