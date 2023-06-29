Govt seeks industry’s feedback on PLI

New Delhi: The government has sought feedback from the industry on the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme with a view to enhancing its effectiveness, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The commerce and industry ministry, which coordinates the scheme, also urged PLI beneficiaries to take up any procedural challenges/ issues with the respective implementing ministry or department so that positive reforms can be brought about and the scheme can be made more efficient and effective. Issues pertaining to the scheme were discussed in a workshop called by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on June 27 here.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the government is committed to fostering a conducive business environment and accelerating growth in PLI sectors. "The minister encouraged industry's feedback and collaborative engagement to shape the policies, procedures and effectiveness of the PLI scheme," the ministry said in a statement.

The government announced the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme in 2021 for as many as 14 sectors, such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

The meeting assumed significance as the government has disbursed only Rs 2,900 crore till March 2023, out of Rs 3,400 crore claims received under the scheme. The minister asked the implementing departments to hold regular consultations and roundtables with their respective PLI beneficiary to resolve their issues.