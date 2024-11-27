  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Govt waives bank guarantees for spectrum purchased before 2022

Govt waives bank guarantees for spectrum purchased before 2022
x

A Much-Needed Relief8Union Cabinet has taken the decision8Vodafone Idea battling debt of Rs 2.22 lakh crore8Centre’s move aligns with telecom reforms announced in Sept 2021

Highlights

  • Union Cabinet has taken the decision
  • Vodafone Idea battling debt of Rs 2.22 lakh crore
  • Centre’s move aligns with telecom reforms announced in Sept 2021

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has waived the requirement to submit bank guarantees for spectrum purchased through auctions held before 2022, according to sources. The move brings huge relief to debt-ridden Vodafone Idea as it already crossed the timeline to submit Rs 24,746.9 crore bank guarantee for spectrum payment coming up between October 2025 and September 2026.

The decision will also provide relief to Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio who have bought radiowaves through various auctions that were held before 2022. “Cabinet has waived the requirement of bank guarantees as per the relief sought by telcos,” a source said. As part of telecom reforms announced in September 2021, the government has already waived the requirement of depositing bank guarantees for spectrum purchased through auctions.

Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra in the company’s earning call had said the bank guarantees will impact the company’s ability to seek debt facilities from the banks which the firm requires for investment in networks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick