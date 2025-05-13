Granules India Limited Extends Support to 1,030 TB Patients in Bhadradri Kothagudem District

Granules India Limited, a leading pharmaceutical company, today launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to support 1,030 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana. Under this programme, the company has committed to providing nutritional kits to TB patients for six months, with a total distribution of 6,180 kits throughout the duration of the project. Each Nutritional Kit consists of Rice, Millets, Cooking oil, and Groundnuts, and other wholesome food items.

This activity is part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, a national programme launched by the Government of India aimed at eliminating TB by 2025. Granules India Limited is registered as Nikshay Mitra with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. The project will be carried out with the Akshaya Patra Foundation as the implementation partner.

This initiative comes at a critical time, as India bears the world's highest tuberculosis burden, accounting for nearly 27% of the global incidence. According to the Global TB Report 2023, an estimated 2.82 million new TB cases occurred in India in 2022, with approximately 331,000 deaths attributed to the disease.

The inaugural ceremony was held at the District Collectorate, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and was graced by Shri Jitesh V Patil, IAS, District Collector and Magistrate of Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mrs. Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited.

Speaking at the event, Uma Chigurupati said, "At Granules, we believe that good health is not just a basic right but the foundation for a prosperous and productive society. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting TB patients with essential nutritional support, which plays a crucial role in their recovery journey. We are proud to contribute to the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and play our part in India's mission to eliminate TB by 2025."