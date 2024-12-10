Green Drive Mobility transforms last-mile delivery with Tata Ace EV fleet

In a significant stride towards sustainable urban logistics, Green Drive Mobility has emerged as one of the key players in India's electric mobility revolution, powered by Tata Motors' Ace EV – the most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle. With over 100 Ace EVs in operation across the country, the company has demonstrated that environmental responsibility and business efficiency can go hand in hand. The partnership has already yielded impressive benefits, with over 160 tonnes of CO2 emissions saved while leveraging high earning capabilities and lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of Ace EV. This achievement comes at a time when India's logistics sector is actively seeking sustainable alternatives to traditional fuel-dependent delivery vehicles.

Mr. Hari Krishna, Founder & CEO of Green Drive Mobility, said "Investing in Ace EV was not just an environmental decision – it was a strategic business move. Our fleet of Ace EVs has proven that electric vehicles can deliver superior performance while significantly reducing operational costs. The robust build quality and Tata's extensive service network have been crucial in maintaining our high service standards."

Looking ahead, Green Drive Mobility is committed to expanding its Tata Ace EV fleet to 500 vehicles within the next year, across various cities in India. This bold move underscores the company’s dedication to driving sustainable logistics solutions and supporting India’s transition to a greener future.

The success of this collaboration is anchored in Tata Motors' innovative approach to e-cargo solutions. Available in both 600kg and 1000kg payload variants, Ace EV has demonstrated remarkable reliability with ~99% uptime and have covered a cumulative distance of 50 million kilometers. The vehicle's advanced features, including the Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform, have revolutionised fleet operations by providing real-time insights into vehicle performance and driver behavior. Tata Motors' commitment to supporting the electric transition is evident in their network of over 200 specialized EV service centers across India. This infrastructure has been crucial in ensuring minimal downtime and maximum efficiency for operators like Green Drive Mobility.