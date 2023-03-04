Hyderabad: Green Leaves Infra Group has launched its new high-rise luxury apartment project – Green Leaves Aura at LB Nagar, Hyderabad. The contemporary gated community offer 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK units ranging from 1,400 sq ft to 3,420 sq ft.

Built over 10,000 sq yards, it is a sophisticated residential project designed with a special focus on privacy, vast spaces, modern amenities and safe surroundings. Green Leaves Aura has more than 20 amenities, including a 14,500-sq ft club house. Spread across a two-acre land, it has 10 floors, and a two-level parking space.

Located in the midst of schools, colleges and hospitals, the Telangana RERA-registered venture has only 216 flats. The entire project has ample greenery, round-the-clock security, and 100 per cent power backup for communication and lighting.