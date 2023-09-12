Greenply Ind ropes in Jr NTR for new campaign

Hyderabad: Greenply Industries Ltd, one of the interior infrastructure companies, has launched its new brand campaign for the innovative Zero Emission (E-0) product range. NT Rama Rao Jr has been roped in for the brand’s new television commercial (TVC).

The company introduced India's first-of-its-kind zero-emission plywood range in 2021, setting new standards for product innovations in the wood panel industry. The brand's new TVC is set to make waves, showcasing Jr NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors.

Manoj Tulsian, Joint MD & CEO at Greenply Industries, said: "Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our E-0 product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers.” “Both Greenply and Jr NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”

As Greenply continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this collaboration with Jr NTR marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey. It is strategically undertaking an extensive digital campaign amplification effort designed with a multifaceted approach.