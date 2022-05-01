Gross GST revenue collection touches all-time high of around Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022

The Gross Goods and Services Tax, GST revenue collection has touched an all-time high of around Rs 1.68 lakh crore in April 2022. The total GST collection in April was Rs 1,67,540 crore. The GST collection in April this year is Rs 25,000 more than the next highest collection of Rs 1,42,095 crore, which was in March 2022.

Of the total GST collection in April this year, Central Goods and Services Tax, CGST collection is Rs 33,159 crore, State Goods and Services Tax, SGST is Rs 41,793 crore, Integrated Goods and Services Tax, IGST is Rs 81,939 crore and cess is Rs 10,649 crore.

Finance Ministry said, the revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction are 17 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The Finance Ministry mentioned that for the first time Gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark.

Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2022 was 7.7 crore, which is 13 per cent higher than the 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2022, which reflects recovery of business activity at faster pace.