Groww IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 2: GMP, Subscription Status, and Expert Views

LG Electronics India IPO Listing Date, Subscription Details & Financials 2025

Highlights

Groww IPO was fully subscribed on Day 2, led by strong retail demand.

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of Groww, was fully subscribed (101%) by the second day of bidding on November 6.

This happened even though the grey market premium (GMP) dropped slightly for the ₹6,632 crore issue.

Strong Demand from Retail Investors

By 11:15 am, data from the NSE showed that investors had applied for 37 crore shares against 36.47 crore shares on offer.

Retail investors led the demand, subscribing 3.4 times their quota.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) also fully booked their portion (121%).

Meanwhile, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 10% of their reserved shares.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Update

Unlisted shares of Groww were trading with a 13% premium over the IPO price, as per data from Investorgain.

This is lower than the 14.75% recorded a day earlier, and down from 16.7% before the IPO opened.

According to IPO Watch, the shares were seen with a 14% GMP in recent trades.

About Groww IPO

The Groww IPO opened for subscription on November 4 and will close on November 7.

The price band has been set at ₹95–₹100 per share.

The issue size is ₹6,632.30 crore, which includes a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale of 55.72 crore shares valued at ₹5,572.30 crore.

Allotment is expected on November 10, and the shares are likely to list on November 12.

