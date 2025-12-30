Govt keen on transforming slum areas in Vizag: Narayana

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam has the highest number of slum areas, the State government has prepared special action plans to construct houses for them and help them overcome daily ordeals.

Number of daily wage workers live in Velampeta and Lakshminagar that fall under Visakhapatnam south constituency.as many as 177 families have been residing in the area for the past five decades.

With no basic amenities till date, they have been residing in the area for over 50 years. “During monsoon, we face extreme difficulties in the area due to inundation and lack of basic infrastructure,” they shared when Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana visited the locality on Monday.

Even as the Minister reiterated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on constructing houses to the poor at the earliest in Visakhapatnam, residents poured out their woes, difficulties they face due to lack of infrastructure on a daily basis and ordeals during the rainy season. They appealed to Minister Narayana to consider immediate action on providing them with houses as most of them live in extremely restricted spaces.

Agreeing that problems at Velampeta slum area continue to persist for long, south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav underlined that the government is focusing on developing all the slum areas and that the constituency is set to change with new projects coming up.

With the Minister and officials focusing on upliftment of the slum area, the slum dwellers in Velampeta and Lakshminagar pin hopes that their future is set to change.