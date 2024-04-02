GRT announces jewellery shopping festival winners

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has announced the list of 1,062 winners of the ‘Shop N Win’ festival, which was launched during the festival season across its showrooms in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka on every purchase of Rs 5,000 and above from December 22, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

While 24 lucky customers received Mahindra XUV 300 cars, 47 customers got diamond necklace sets worth Rs 2 lakh each. As many as 47 customers took away TVS Jupiter 125cc scooters, 236 customers bagged 10-gm gold coins each, and 708 customers won 100-gm silver coins each.