GRT Jewellers brings Silver Utsav

Hyderabad: Ahead of the festive season, GRT Jewellers brings SilverUtsav, a largest collection of silver articles and silver jewellery right from pooja articles to dinner sets, every design in this stunning range inspires divinity and purity. The company announced offers on the entire range. The customers get up to 25 per cent off on wastage (VA) for silver articles and 10 per cent off on MRP of silver jewellery.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “Silver has always been a part of our culture when it comes to pooja and dinner. At Silver Utsav, we intend to give our patrons an experience of absolute serenity and total auspiciousness. Hence, every silver article is crafted with utmost purity and craftsmanship, which makes every celebration of customers’ memorable”.

GR Radhakrishnan, another MD of GRT Jewellers, added: “In our six-decade long legacy, we’ve always ensured to make special moments auspicious. Through our Silver Utsav, we intend to create more cherishable moments of purity with Silver that are an innate part of celebrations. And to add to this there are special offers to bring in more smiles to our customers.”