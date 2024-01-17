  • Menu
GRT Jewellers’ customers win prizes in Bengaluru

GRT Jewellers said 117 customers of GRT Jewellers have won prizes ranging from 20 gramsgold coins to 1 KG silver at Bengaluru Gold Shopping Festival recently.

The Bengaluru Gold Shopping Festival, Bengaluru’s biggest jewellery festival, was organized by Jeweller’s Association Bengaluru (JAB) where 150 plus jewellery brands came together under one roof to give jewellery buyers a unique experience of a wider range, and a chance to win exciting prizes which included weekly draws & bumper prize. As many as 177 customers of GRT Jewellers won exciting prizes at the festival, the company said.

Speaking on the celebrations, GRAnand Ananthapadmanabhanand GR Radhakrishnan, the MDs of GRT Jewellers, said “GRT Jewellers has always been part of our patron’s celebration. This is because we have understood our customer’s desires and we strive to bring in more smiles to them by introducing great collections and offers, along with best customer service. We congratulate all the winners and thank our patrons for the fabulous response during the shopping festival”.

