GRT Jewellers launches latest bridal jewellery collection
Hyderabad : GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand, announced the launch of its latest ‘Promises’ campaign that unveils its latest collection of gold and diamond bridal jewellery.
Speaking on the launch of the collection, G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “The bridal collection is one that most of our patrons look forward to the most - because it showcases some of the best craftsmanship, the most intricate designs and it showcases both precious metals and stones, including gold, diamonds and gemstones. In this campaign we have showcased bridal jewellery for multiple occasions, and for specific communities that our patrons belong to.”
