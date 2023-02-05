GRT Jewellers sponsors 71 students in need

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, one of south India's premier jewellery brands is offering educational scholarships to 10+2 students from economically weaker sections in Tamil Nadu.

After careful scrutiny of over 1,000 applications, 71 students have been shortlisted by GRT Jewellers. A total of over Rs 25,00,000 has been handed over to the deserving undergraduate students for first semester. The brand said it is committed to extend these educational scholarships to second semester students as well and plans to continue till these students complete their course.

The student should have completed intermediate with certain minimum marks and has joined an undergraduate course in Tamil Nadu during the year 2022-2023. This scholarship applies to any discipline in any government or private college in Tamil Nadu. The scholarship amount per student was estimated after considering various parameters like student's family economic status, first graduate, government scholarship and other aspects such as social support.