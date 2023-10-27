GRT Jewellers to open new showroom today

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers will inaugurate its new showroom at AS Rao Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday (October 27, 2023). The showroom will be offering a wide range of jewellery made of gold, diamond, platinum, silver and timeless gemstones.

Along with other GRT showrooms, the new showroom will also provide inaugural offers and discounts for a limited period. The customers who buy gold jewellery will receive silver of equal weight absolutely for free of cost. Those who buy diamond jewellery will get 25-gram silver free per carat.