Live
- Epic Lawsuit Exposes Google Play Store Fee Concerns - Details
- Former CBI JD Lakshminarayana announces political party Jai Bharat National Party
- Ram Charan nurtures positive connections & contributing to well-being of the community
- GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
- Telangana govt. contemplates to hold Prajavani at village level from December 28
- Rapid economy growth powering energy demand
- Nellore city, where Congress unveiled ‘Hand’ symbol
- Indian cities struggle to clear C&D waste
- Does Skipping Ram Temple Event Qualify As Secular?
- Apple Explores Multi-Million Dollar Deals with News Publishers for AI Training
Just In
GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
Hyderabad: This festive season, GRT Jewellers announced the launch of its highly expected Dazzling Diamond campaign to captivate jewellery enthusiasts...
Hyderabad: This festive season, GRT Jewellers announced the launch of its highly expected Dazzling Diamond campaign to captivate jewellery enthusiasts with its unique offers, making it an opportune moment for customers to acquire exquisite diamond Jewellery from the renowned GRT collection. It has announced offers on its wide and exquisite range of diamond collection.
The customers will get up to 25 per cent on diamonds and uncut diamonds, excluding solitaires. On platinum Jewellery, GRT will offer up to 30 per cent off on making charges and wastage. On its range of diamond necklaces, it will give a 10 per cent discount. This presents a perfect chance to express love and appreciation through the gift of timeless elegance.
GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “The Dazzling Diamond campaign is a celebration of our legacy of crafting timeless jewellery.”