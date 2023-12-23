GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign

Hyderabad: This festive season, GRT Jewellers announced the launch of its highly expected Dazzling Diamond campaign to captivate jewellery enthusiasts with its unique offers, making it an opportune moment for customers to acquire exquisite diamond Jewellery from the renowned GRT collection. It has announced offers on its wide and exquisite range of diamond collection.



The customers will get up to 25 per cent on diamonds and uncut diamonds, excluding solitaires. On platinum Jewellery, GRT will offer up to 30 per cent off on making charges and wastage. On its range of diamond necklaces, it will give a 10 per cent discount. This presents a perfect chance to express love and appreciation through the gift of timeless elegance.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “The Dazzling Diamond campaign is a celebration of our legacy of crafting timeless jewellery.”