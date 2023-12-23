  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign

GRT Jewellers unveils new campaign
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: This festive season, GRT Jewellers announced the launch of its highly expected Dazzling Diamond campaign to captivate jewellery enthusiasts...

Hyderabad: This festive season, GRT Jewellers announced the launch of its highly expected Dazzling Diamond campaign to captivate jewellery enthusiasts with its unique offers, making it an opportune moment for customers to acquire exquisite diamond Jewellery from the renowned GRT collection. It has announced offers on its wide and exquisite range of diamond collection.

The customers will get up to 25 per cent on diamonds and uncut diamonds, excluding solitaires. On platinum Jewellery, GRT will offer up to 30 per cent off on making charges and wastage. On its range of diamond necklaces, it will give a 10 per cent discount. This presents a perfect chance to express love and appreciation through the gift of timeless elegance.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “The Dazzling Diamond campaign is a celebration of our legacy of crafting timeless jewellery.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X