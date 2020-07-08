Guidelines for 'Evaluation of Nano-based Agri-input, food products in India' released

Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar yesterday released the 'Guidelines for Evaluation of Nano-based Agri-input and food products in India' through video link. On the occasion, Dr Vardhan said, these Guidelines will help policymakers and regulators to frame effective provisions for future novel nano-based products in the agri-input and food sectors of India.

The minister in a tweet said, "Honoured to have released 'Guidelines For Evaluation of Nano Based Agri-Input & Food Products in India' along with my cabinet colleague Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmer Welfare, Shri @nstomar Ji today at Nirman Bhawan, Delhi, today. @DBTIndia @fssaiindia @AgriGoI"

He said, it will also encourage the Indian innovators and industries to develop and commercialize new nano-based formulations and products in these sectors. He said, compared to the bulk form of chemical inputs in crops, use of nano-nutrients can reduce nutrient run-off into ground and surface water and thus can reduce environmental pollution.

The Agriculture Minister highlighted that the formulation of these 'Guidelines' is one of the most important steps for delineating quality, safety and efficacy assessment of the novel nano-formulations which can be commercialized. Mr Tomar said, these guidelines are also intended to provide transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory pathways for nano-based agri-input and food products in the country. He termed it as an excellent initiative, which has brought on board all the Departments and Ministries dealing with Nanotechnology, and nano-based products.

Mr Tomar added that the Guidelines will pave the way for significant benefits for our mission on 'Doubling Farming Income by 2022' and 'National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture.