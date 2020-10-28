Harley-Davidson & Hero Motocorp announces agreements for Indian market

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, announced that the two will ride together in India. As per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero's existing dealership network in India.

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

In a regulatory filing Hero MotoCrop said, "Embarking on a new journey together, Harley-Davidson Inc., the legendary motorcycle manufacturer and Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, today announced that the two will ride together in India."

These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson's business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company's announcement in September to change its business model in India.

This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both companies and riders in India, as it brings together the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with the strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.

Harley Davidson, Inc. is the legendary motorcycle manufacturer. It is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes - the coveted position it has held for the past 19 consecutive years. The Company has sold over 95 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales since its inception.