HCL Foundation champions coastal preservation initiative for International Coastal Cleanup Day

HCL Foundation, which delivers the corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda of HCLTech in India, conducted a large-scale, community-driven coastal cleanup campaign on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day 2024. The initiative covered six states—Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Kerala, West Bengal and Karnataka—mobilizing more than 2,426 volunteers to take part in a collaborative effort to protect and preserve India's coastal and marine environments and they collected 18,485 kg waste across locations.

International Coastal Cleanup Day, observed globally on the third Saturday of September, brings communities together to safeguard marine ecosystems from pollution and debris. In alignment with this cause, HCLFoundation partnered with local communities, HCLTech employees and various environmental organizations, including Tamil Nadu Forest Department, The Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Development Research Communication and Services Centre, SPANDAN, ReefWatch Marine Conservation, Plan@Earth and Animal Warriors Conservation Society, for this impactful drive.

“Preserving our coastlines is a shared commitment, not just a responsibility. Through this community-driven initiative, which goes beyond a one-day cleanup, HCLFoundation aims to create a lasting movement for marine and coastal preservation. Our intent is to spread awareness among citizens, encouraging them to contribute to the protection of our environment and safeguarding our natural resources for future generations,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLFoundation.

As part of its coastal and marine conservation mission, HCLFoundation and its partners have removed 1,35,000 kilograms of ghost nets and marine debris and have planted over 828,100 mangrove and shelter-belt saplings, resulting in bringing 220 acres of coastal area under plantation.