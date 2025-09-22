Live
HCL Foundation leads nationwide coastal cleanup drive on International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025
HCL Foundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India
HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of global technology company HCLTech in India, spearheaded a coastal cleanup campaign across six Indian states — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal
— to mark International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025.
The initiative mobilized local communities, HCLTech employees and partner organizations, resulting in the removal of approximately 20,000+ kilograms of marine debris by over 5,000+ volunteers,
reaffirming HCLFoundation’s commitment to protecting India’s coastal and marine ecosystems.
This year’s campaign was strengthened by collaborations with leading environmental organizations, including Animal Welfare Conservation Society, ReefWatch Marine Conservation, SPANDAN, MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Environmentalist Foundation of India, Development Research Communication and Services Centre, Plan@tEarth, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trus, and Tree Foundation. Over the past four years, HCLFoundation and its partners have successfully removed more than 560,000 kilograms of ghost nets and marine debris from India’s coastal waters.
A significant milestone in marine conservation was achieved in 2024 when HCLFoundation, the Indian Coast Guard and The Habitats Trust (THT) signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address challenges facing India’s marine biodiversity. This partnership leverages scientific expertise, operational capacity and grassroots engagement to drive impactful conservation efforts along the nation’s coastline.
On International Coastal Cleanup Day 2025, HCLFoundation, the Indian Coast Guard and THT jointly participated in the national cleanup campaign, demonstrating their unified commitment to marine conservation.
“Environmental sustainability is central to our mission of building resilient and inclusive communities,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, SVP, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director, HCLFoundation.
“Our coastal cleanup initiative goes beyond waste removal—it inspires collective responsibility and fosters a culture of environmental stewardship. Through our partnerships, we are strengthening efforts to conserve and restore India’s marine ecosystems.”