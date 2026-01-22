HCLTech and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the U.S. Public Sector

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HCLTech’s Public Sector distributor, providing the Federal, State, Local and Education agencies in the U.S. with advanced mission-driven technology solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

HCLTech established a dedicated Public Sector Solutions subsidiary that provides AI-driven platforms, cloud native modernization services, cybersecurity offerings and constituent-focused services for Government agencies. Carahsoft contributes expertise in Public Sector contracting and sales and marketing and supports a broad network of reseller partners. Together, the companies will deliver integrated solutions and amplify access to HCLTech’s capabilities for clients in the Government and education sectors.

“Our goal through this partnership is to make HCLTech’s AI Force accessible to the Public Sector and to ensure deployment at the speed and scale agencies require to enhance constituent services, strengthen cybersecurity posture and improve operational efficiency,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This collaboration is focused on delivering measurable outcomes that support mission success, and Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to continuing to work with HCLTech.”

“Public sector organizations face ever-increasing demands, such as enhancing constituent services, accelerating mission delivery, securing sensitive data and leveraging emerging technologies, including GenAI,” said Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer and President of HCLTech Public Sector Solutions. “Our partnership with Carahsoft marks an important step to drive IT efficiencies and modernize technology platforms across the Public Sector. Together we bring a unique blend of trusted engineering, deep domain insight and channel enablement to help agencies achieve lasting outcomes.”