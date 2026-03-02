HCLTech named 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, won the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award in two categories: AI Customer Value Partner of the Year – Americas and Service Provider of the Year – Americas.

These awards underscore HCLTech’s proven expertise in the ServiceNow ecosystem and highlight how the company is helping enterprises to bring AI directly into service workflows to work faster, smarter and at scale. By using solutions such as Now Assist, Virtual Agent integrated with Microsoft Teams and Predictive Intelligence, HCLTech has enabled global, AI-powered operations across 23 languages — delivering intelligent ticket categorization, faster service resolution and seamless employee experience.

HCLTech has further differentiated itself in the market by combining comprehensive service offerings and specialized ServiceNow expertise. The company has demonstrated strong capabilities in managing and operating ServiceNow-licensed instances for clients, consistently helping customers quickly and efficiently unlock the value of the ServiceNow platform.

"Our partners are essential to how ServiceNow wins, and HCLTech is a great example of what makes our partner ecosystem so vibrant," said Michael Park, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channels at ServiceNow. "Customers today are looking for the fastest path from AI ambition to real business results, and that doesn't happen without partners who can turn platform potential into measurable outcomes. We're proud to recognize HCLTech for the role they play in helping customers move from adoption to action and realize the full value of ServiceNow's AI platform."

“This recognition reflects the scale and depth at which we are operationalizing AI on the ServiceNow platform,” said Ravi Yeddanapudi, Executive Vice President, HCLTech. “Our collaboration continues to focus on helping customers unlock the full value of the ServiceNow AI Platform — embedding Agentic intelligence into everyday workflows, increasing automation coverage and precision and accelerating enterprise-wide transformation with measurable business impact.”

The ServiceNow 2026 Partner Awards recognize partners across multiple award categories and geographies. The awards are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers factors such as customer success, innovation and business impact.