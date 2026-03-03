CP Sajjanar Warns Against Chemical Colours and Nuisance During Holi

CP Sajjanar issued a warning that only natural colours should be used during Holi celebrations, warning that strict action will be taken against those using chemical colours causing trouble. During a video conference with police officers from TGICCC in Banjara Hills on Monday, officers were instructed to focus on visible policing to prevent incidents. Continuous patrolling by police and patrol personnel was emphasised.

He advised the public not to force colours on those unwilling to participate and urged that colours should not be sprinkled on public places, pedestrians, or vehicles. Sajjanar also announced that She Teams will be monitoring the city in mufti to apprehend hooligans misbehaving with women. He prohibited DJs during festivities and warned that groups of youths creating disturbances will face vehicle seizures.

The CP also urged authorities to ensure that Ramadan prayers are not disrupted and to increase security in sensitive areas during the festival.