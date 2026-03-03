Aruna slams Cong govt over non-payment of retirement benefits

Hyderabad: BJP MP and party national vice-president DK Aruna launched a sharp attack on the Congress government during a hunger strike at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, demanding immediate release of retirement benefits for government employees and pensioners.

She accused the ruling party of betraying promises made before elections and pushing retired staff into financial and emotional distress.

“This government has filled retired families with unrest. Nearly 70 people have lost their lives due to a lack of retirement benefits. The Congress must take full responsibility,” she declared.

The hunger strike was organised under the leadership of Kamareddy MLA Katipalli Venkataramana Reddy and saw participation from BJP leaders, including MP Eatela Rajender and BJLP leader Maheshwar Reddy. Eatela Rajender said the situation was unprecedented in Telangana’s history, with retired employees who served for decades now facing despair. “Grand words but no action—this is the mirror of Congress governance,” he remarked.

Maheshwar Reddy highlighted that arrears for 6.4 lakh employees and retirees remain pending, including gratuity, provident fund, commutation and six DA installments. He alleged that while the government is ready to pay contractors and brokers thousands of crores, it ignores those who served the state.