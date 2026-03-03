AP CM Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh extend holi greetings to people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh shared Holi wishes via X Vedika on Tuesday. Naidu wrote, “Greetings to everyone on the occasion of Holi.

The festival, beginning with ‘Kama Dahanam’ as a symbol of good’s victory over evil, brings new colours to our lives. I hope everyone will be happy and content, sharing joy with loved ones.

Best wishes once again.” Lokesh stated, “Holi, a festival of colours welcoming spring, symbolises the victory of good over evil. It celebrates equality and diversity, bringing people together regardless of caste or creed to share joy without discrimination between rich and poor. Wishing everyone a happy Holi.”