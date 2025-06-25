HDB Financial IPO 2025: Details, Price, Dates, and Listing Info

HDB Financial Services is selling shares to the public starting June 25. The sale ends on June 27. The company wants to get about ₹12,500 crore.

Before the sale, big investors gave ₹3,368 crore. Some big investors are Blackrock and Goldman Sachs.

Each share costs between ₹700 and ₹740. You can buy 20 shares at a time. The sale has two parts: new shares worth ₹2,500 crore and old shares from HDFC Bank worth ₹10,000 crore. HDFC Bank owns most of the company.

Half the shares go to big investors. Some go to other investors and some to regular people.

The money will help the company grow and give more loans.

HDB Financial has 1,680 branches. It gives loans for vehicles, houses, and small businesses.

Many big companies are helping with the sale. Results will come on June 30. Shares will start trading around July 2.

HDFC Bank’s shares were ₹1,963.70 on Tuesday.