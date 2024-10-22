HDFC Bank holds State-wide Public Awareness Campaign (PAC) on acceptance of ₹10 coins in Telangana

HDFC Bank, India’s leading private bank, organised a state-wide two-day Public Awareness Campaign (PAC) on acceptance of ₹10 coins through our 430 branches and 542 BCs spread across 33 districts in Telangana. The purpose of the PAC was to alleviate the misunderstanding around legal validity of ₹10 coins and help foster greater trust & confidence in ₹10 coins. This initiative was taken forward in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, Hyderabad.

The Bank has distributed/exchanged ₹10 coins worth a total of Rs 10.96 lakhs during this Campaign, the first of which took place in Telangana State. ₹10 coins worth Rs 16.90 lakh have been distributed/exchanged during the past year.

Apart from disseminating public awareness through Posters/ Banners/ collaterals/ Pamphlets at Prominent market areas/ Rythu Bazar and local markets etc., Live display on our Branch Digital Led Screens and ATMs have also been used extensively for effective public awareness in this campaign.

Different types of customers like retailers/Traders/Road Transport/PMSvanidhi beneficiaries/Small business/Kirana stores etc. availed the benefits through this awareness campaign. They secured small change for transacting, which is an important requirement particularly in the smaller towns and cities.

The coins were distributed in the presence of Cluster Heads through branches.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Venkatesh Challawar, Executive Vice President & Regional Head, said, “We are very happy that we could hold this initiative across so many cities in the state. These Public Awareness Campaign (PAC) on acceptance of ₹10 coins will reinforce usage of coins in daily transactions and circulation at large. We thank the RBI for their guidance and support of this initiative”.