Herbalife India Won Prestigious IIT Madras CSR Award 2024

Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, received the IIT Madras CSR Award 2024 for its significant contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) through the AQUAECO initiative. This recognition underscores Herbalife India's commitment to utilizing innovative technology to create scalable and sustainable community impacts.

The award was presented by Dr T R B Rajaa, Honourable Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, during the IIT Madras CSR Summit titled, 'Viksit Bharat 2047 - Driving Inclusive Transformative Impact through Tech-enabled CSR'.

AQUAECO, an initiative by the Centre for Aquatic Livelihoods (Jaljeevika) with support from Herbalife, has revolutionized aquatic farming by converting underutilized water bodies into sustainable livelihoods. By employing digital tools, IoT-based water quality monitoring, and AI-powered chatbots, the project simplifies fisheries planning, delivers immediate support for fish farming, and ensures real-time water quality monitoring.

In alignment with government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), AQUAECO operates in regions including Purnia (Bihar), Tikamgarh (Bundelkhand), Ratnagiri (Konkan), and Karwar (Karnataka). The initiative has directly empowered 10,000 farmers—2,500 of whom are women and has engaged over fifty women self-help groups (SHGs) and ten fisheries cooperatives through technology-driven and community-focused aquaculture systems.

Uday Prakash, VP Strategy and Implementation, Herbalife India, said, “We are deeply honored to receive the IIT Madras CSR Award 2024. At Herbalife India, our CSR initiatives position us at the forefront of driving large-scale sustainability impacts by seamlessly integrating technological advancements into our programs. This approach not only delivers swift results but also enhances livelihoods and boosts the economy.” He added, “The recent recognition by IIT Madras reaffirms our commitment to implementing impactful programs that empower communities across the country. We are also thankful to our CSR implementation partner, the Centre for Aquatic Livelihood Jaljeevika, for making a positive impact.”

Herbalife India has been actively involved in a range of CSR initiatives aimed at enhancing nutrition awareness, promoting education, and empowering underprivileged communities. The company’s focus areas include initiatives that promote health and wellness, empower individuals by creating fair and equitable opportunities for economic growth and stability, and protect and regenerate the environment for present and future generations.