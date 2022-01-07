Hero MotoCorp appoints Dr. Arun Jaura as Chief Technology officer

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp today appointed Dr Arun Jaura as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company. Mr Jarua will lead the extensive Research & Development (R&D) ecosystem of the company.

The two-wheeler manufacturer in a statement said, "Maintaining a sharp focus on its Vision - "Be the Future of Mobility" - Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of yet another global technology expert."

Dr. Arun Jaura is an accomplished engineering and has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the extensive Research & Development (R&D) ecosystem of the company. He will report to Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

Vikram Kasbekar, who has been leading the R&D function at Hero MotoCorp at a very crucial time over the past two and half years, will support Arun for a seamless transition and continue to work on some key assignments in the coming months.

Before joining Hero MotoCorp, Dr. Jaura was the Managing Director of Michelin India Technology Center since 2017, where he managed the R&D and the sustainability functions, and also represented the Michelin Pune site of more than 1100 engineers and technologists. He started his career with DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) in 1982 where he spent a decade developing servo & electrohydraulic weapon systems as well as hydro-pneumatic suspension systems for battle tanks besides working on subsystems of the Combat aircraft.

He moved to Canada in 1992 to pursue a PhD focused on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence for Smart manufacturing. In 1996, he joined Ford Motor Co in Dearborn, the USA where he managed several Hybrid technology pilot programs. He also led and developed the world's first-ever Hydrogen-Hybrid vehicle working in partnership with the Department of Energy in the US.

In 2005, Dr. Jaura returned to India to join Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) as Senior Vice President - Product Development for Automotive Sector and subsequently as the CTO.

Dr. Jaura, an M Tech from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (1989-1991) and a PhD from Concordia University (1992-1996), Montreal, has been one of the founding members of the Government's National Mission of Electric Mobility since January 2013. He has also been working with stakeholders in India's Hydrogen journey.