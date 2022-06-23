Hero MotoCorp to revise two-wheelers’ prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1, 2022

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today announced that it will hike the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 3,000 from July 1, 2022. The exact quantum of increase will be subject to the specific model and market. The price revision will be made to partially offset the inflation.

Hero MotoCorp in a regulatory filing said, "Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, 2022. The price revision will be up to Rs 3000."

The company further said, "The price revision has been necessitated to partially offset the steadily growing overall cost inflation, including commodity prices."

Hero MotoCorp is not the only auto company that has announced a price hike, earlier, in April 2022, Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturing company, announced that it would increase prices during the month to offset the rise in input cost.