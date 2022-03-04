Hero MotoCorp unveils new brand ‘Vida’ for emerging mobility solutions

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has unveiled a brand called Vida for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "In keeping with the relentless pursuit towards its vision – Be the Future of Mobility – Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, unveiled Vida, Powered by Hero, a brand-new identity for its emerging mobility solutions, including upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV)."

Introducing Vida, Powered by Hero at a one-of-its-kind Carbon Neutral event at the exclusive Clarence Island in Dubai on Thursday evening (March 3, 2022), Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, also announced a US$100 Million Global Sustainability Fund. The fund will aim to establish global partnerships, spearheaded by the BML Munjal University (BMU) and Hero MotoCorp, to nurture more than 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG solutions that have a positive impact on the planet.

As a central pillar of the future-ready strategy, Dr. Munjal unveiled the new brand to lead the mobility transformation across the world. Vida, Powered by Hero will be the brand under which Hero MotoCorp's initiatives for emerging mobility solutions will be introduced, the first of which will be an electric vehicle that will be officially unveiled on July 1, 2022, to coincide with the birth anniversary of Dr. Brijmohan Lall, legendary Chairman Emeritus of Hero MotoCorp.

The production of the new Vida model will be done at Hero MotoCorp's 'Green' manufacturing facility in Chittoor, India. Dispatches to customers will begin later in 2022.

With a focus on sustainability and the vision of a flourishing, meaningful world for future generations, Dr. Munjal highlighted focused action points for bringing his vision to life at the event.

Unveiling the new brand logo and the 'sunrise' visual identity of Vida, Powered by Hero Dr. Pawan Munjal said, "Vida means life, and the brand's sole purpose is to create a positive impact on the world and move us all forward in meaningful ways. We believe the name is perfect for what we are building for our children and the next generation. This is truly the dawn of something special. In only 17 weeks from today, we will unveil our Vida platform, products and services to make the world a better place."

The one-of-a-kind event was attended by global thought leaders, senior government representatives and the diplomatic corps in the UAE, policymakers and various stakeholders of Hero MotoCorp, including the Board of Directors, senior employees from around the world, dealers, global distributors, supply chain partners and other associates.