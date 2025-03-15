High profile joint team from Maha, MP visits FLO industrial park

Hyderabad: FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) said that a delegation from MahaPREIT, a Government of Maharashtra undertaking and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, visited FLO Industrial Park at Sultanpur. The high-profile delegation visited the IT Park to explore its best practices and assess opportunities for collaboration.

Priya Gazdar, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad, along with the past Chairperson and FLO Industrial Park’s team members facilitated the visit. Gazdar gave the visitors an overview of FLO Hyderabad. Monika Agarwal made a presentation about the FLO Industrial Park. Followed by, industrialists Usharani Manne, Director, Polmon Instruments Ltd and Srivani Madugula, Director, Paneluxe, answering the visitors’ queries.

Gazdar said that FLO Industrial Park, which was recently presented to the World Bank under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme, received appreciation for its focus on increasing women-led industrial growth. Encouraged by its success, FLO aims to replicate this model across various States, integrating business townships linked to industrial parks, she added.