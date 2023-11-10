Live
- Celebrate Diwali 2023 : Share the Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes, and Images for a Joyful Festival!"
- Nominations come to an end in Telangana amid drama, last-minute changes
- Difficult to accept contention that parties don't have wherewithal to travel to Allahabad HC, says SC on Shahi Masjid Eidgah managment's plea
- Political speculation swirls as Pawar clan reunites for birthday feast in Pune
- TTD suspends Diwali Asthanam on November 12 amid Diwali Asthanam
- Rankings of teams don't faze us, ready to face all tough teams at Olympic Qualifiers: Savita Punia
- SAIL surges out of red with Rs 1,306 crore profit in Q2
- Men’s ODI WC: Been pretty hectic for Maxwell in the last few days, says Vettori on his availability against Bangladesh
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali Wishes, and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones
- 77% firms globally investing in AI to boost their quality engineering: Report
Just In
Hindalco logs Q2 PAT of Rs 847 crore
Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday said it closed the second quarter with a higher net profit of Rs 847 crore on a standalone basis.
Chennai: Aditya Birla Group's Hindalco Industries Ltd on Friday said it closed the second quarter with a higher net profit of Rs 847 crore on a standalone basis.
In regulatory filing, Hindalco said for the quarter ended 30.9.2023 it has earned an operational revenue of Rs. 20,676 crore (Q2FY23 Rs.18,382 crore) and an after tax profit of Rs.847 crore (Rs.548 crore).
During the quarter under review, the Company signed a Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a buyer for sale of land situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra at a consideration of Rs.595 crore to be received in multiple tranches over a period of time and 1.5 per cent of the Sales Revenue from the project as defined in the MoU.
According to the company, it has brought forward capital losses which were not recognised as Deferred Tax Assets previously, now recognised in the quarter to the extent of Rs.129 crore, as there is reasonable certainty of realising losses against the future capital gain resulting from this transaction.
The Hindalco also during the second quarter of FY24 prepaid two term loans of Rs. 1,870 crore and Rs.250 crore which were originally scheduled to be repaid from June 2024 to September 2030 and October 2023 to January 2032, respectively.