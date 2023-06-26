Live
- Pakistan-occupide-Kashmir is a part of India: Rajnath Singh
- Squeezing testicles doesn't amount to attempt to murder: Karnataka High Court
- Retaliatory duty removal on US apples imports not to affect domestic growers, says government
- ICC Men's World Cup 2023 trophy launched into stratosphere before tour
- Panchayat polls: Bengal Guv complains of getting 'filtered' info about violence
- J Swaminathan takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor
- Delhi High Court commutes death sentence of man convicted for kidnapping, murdering minor
- Finally, monsoon fury hits Maha, 6 killed in Mumbai in 24 hours
- Puthige Matha Performs Sacred 'Kattige Muhurtha' Ritual Prepare for Biennial Paryaya Transition
- ODI WC Qualifiers: Ireland fined 40 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka
Hinduja Group to get RBI’s nod to hike stakes to 26% in IndusInd Bank
The Hinduja group, the promoter of the IndusInd Bank, is expected to get the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to hike their stakes by 9.5 per cent to 26 per cent, it is reliably learnt.
Chennai: The Hinduja group, the promoter of the IndusInd Bank, is expected to get the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to hike their stakes by 9.5 per cent to 26 per cent, it is reliably learnt.
According to the sources close to the Hinduja group, the RBI is expected to give its formal clearance to the group for stake hike.
At an analyst conference, the IndusInd Bank management had said the promoters have applied to RBI for a stake hike.
Currently two companies – Indusind International Holdings Ltd and Indusind Ltd – hold 12.57 per cent and 3.93 per cent, respectively, in IndusInd Bank.
It is said the stake hike will result in an infusion of about Rs.10,000 crore into the bank.
On Monday at BSE, the IndusInd Bank scrip closed at Rs.1,315 after opening at Rs.1,314.05. The scrip’s 52 week high and low were Rs.1,342.65 and Rs.782.85, respectively.
Bank officials declined to comment when IANS had reached them for clarification.