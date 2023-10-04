Hindustan Zinc & GreenLine sign landmark agreement to deliver green logistics

Mumbai/Udaipur: In a momentous step towards sustainability and environmental responsibility, Hindustan Zinc, India’s largest & only integrated producer of Zinc, Lead & Silver has chosen GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd (GreenLine), a part of EssarGroup and a pioneer in green mobility solutions, as its sustainable logistics partner and is set to deploy GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet in its supply chain and transportation operations.

LNG-powered vehicles significantly reduce emissions compared to diesel and align perfectly with the sustainability goals of both organisations. This initiative will not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation but also set new industry standards for green logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc said, "At Hindustan Zinc, we have embedded sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations to create a greener future for all. Sustainability is an integral part of our company’s identity and represents the core commitment of our management and employees.

"Deployment of LNG Vehicle align with our approved SBTi targets to reduce 50 per cent of absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions and further reduction of 25 per cent of absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions byFY2030 from the base year FY2020. By introducing LNG vehicles, we are not just showcasing our commitment towards decarbonising Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution. This is yet another step towards our vision of net-zero by 2050 or sooner, and we look forward to scaling this up in the coming months."

Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “Indian corporate leadership is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and we are enabling their mission with our green logistics solutions. Clean, green mobility solutions will play a very important role in helping industries achieve their sustainability goals. We are proud to be the chosen sustainable logistics partners of Hindustan Zinc and look forward to enabling decarbonisation of their heavy freight transportation.”

Hindustan Zincis committed to targeting to be Net Zero emissions by 2050, or sooner and this agreement is the latest initiative towards achievement of this net-zero target. The company has been ranked 3rd Globally and 1st in Asia Pacific Region in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022 under metals & mining sector.

GreenLine is pioneering sustainable freight transportation and is committed to reducing carbon emissions &promoting environmental responsibility in long haul heavy duty road logistics. The company will be investing Rs 200 crore for deploying LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc’s road logistics operations.

GreenLine’s LNG-powered trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, reduce toxic emission significantly compared to diesel -- CO2 by up to 30 per cent, SOx by up to 100 per cent, NOx by up to 59 per cent, Particulate Matter by up to 91 per cent and CO by up to 70 per cent.

GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organisations to create India’s first & only integrated green logistics ecosystems to make LNG trucking a reality in India, paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG fuelled long haul trucks by showcasing its immense advantages for corporates