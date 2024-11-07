Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Signs MoU with Rajasthan Government to Invest Rs 36 Crores in Education Development

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the Department of Education, Government of Rajasthan, committing to an investment of ₹36 crores over the next five years for the development of education in the state. The announcement was made during the Education Pre-Summit, part of the Rising Rajasthan initiative, held in Jaipur. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Prem Chand Bairwa, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, Minister of Education, Rajasthan, and Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajasthan.

The investment will be focused on 72 government schools under its flagship education initiative, Shiksha Sambal program. The company aims to enhance the quality of education through various development programs, including teacher training, infrastructure improvement, and vocational training. This effort is aligned with the company’s commitment to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in the region. The key focus areas will include holistic student development through Shiksha Sambal, model schools equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, and career counseling in line with the National Educational Policy 2020.

“We are committed to ensuring that students in Rajasthan receive not only quality education but also holistic support that will prepare them for future opportunities. Our focus on vocational training and career counseling, alongside improving school infrastructure, will empower students and build a strong foundation for their futures,” said Arun Misra, CEO and Whole Times Director, Hindustan Zinc Limited. "This investment will uplift educational standards and contribute to the long-term development of the community."

The Shiksha Sambal program, Hindustan Zinc’s flagship education-focused CSR initiative, has been running since 2008 in collaboration with Vidya Bhawan Society. It aims to strengthen the conceptual knowledge of rural students, significantly enhancing their learning outcomes. The program also focuses on providing additional training to government teachers, ensuring improved educational standards in the region.

Building on this commitment, Hindustan Zinc, through the MoU, will implement a range of initiatives, including upgrading school infrastructure, offering specialized career guidance, and organizing seasonal educational camps. These efforts are aligned with the company’s vision to support holistic education in Rajasthan.

Over the past three years, the company has invested significantly in various educational initiatives, including Unchi Udaan, which nurtures talent for top Indian institutions, and Jeevan Tarang, which empowers children with disabilities. These efforts exemplify Hindustan Zinc Ltd. ’s dedication to enabling access to quality education and creating pathways to academic and professional success for underprivileged youth. In addition to education, Hindustan Zinc Ltd. 's comprehensive community development initiatives have positively impacted nearly 2 million people across approximately 3,700 villages, further underscoring its commitment to fostering sustainable livelihoods and improving quality of life in these communities.