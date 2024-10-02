Hindustan Zinc Marks the Successful Completion of 3-Day Intra Zonal Mine Rescue Competition

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India's largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, successfully concluded a 3-day Intra-Zonal Mine Rescue Competition at its Rajpura Dariba Complex. Organized under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Northwest Zone, the prestigious event aimed to foster best practices in safety while creating a platform for knowledge sharing among mining companies.

The competition focussed on emergency preparedness in real-life scenarios witnessed enthusiastic participation from 10 teams. Teams from Hindustan Copper’s Khetri & Kolihan operations and Hindustan Zinc's men and women mine rescue teams competed in a series of challenging rescue drills and tests adhering to robust protocols set in place and safety measures. The Intra-Zonal Mine Rescue Competition aims to equips teams with essential skills to respond to emergencies that enhances collaboration and builds a resilient mining community.

Hindustan Zinc’s Rampura Agucha Men’s team clinched the top spot, while the company’s Sindesar Khurd Men’s team secured the runner-up position. The competition featured distinct categories for both men’s and women’s teams, with exercises including Fresh Air Base drills, Rescue & Recovery operations in underground mines, theoretical assessments, First Aid, and statutory exams. These activities tested the participants’ physical endurance and mental preparedness in handling critical situations.

The closing ceremony saw the presence of Chief Guest R T Mandekar, Deputy Director of DGMS, Northwest Zone, alongside Hindustan Zinc’s CEO, Arun Misra. Shri Mandekar praised the participants for their dedication and urged Hindustan Zinc to establish a dedicated mine rescue station at its operational units—a proposal appreciated by the company’s leadership. He remarked, “The mine rescue competition hosted by Hindustan Zinc demonstrated the exceptional skills and dedication of the mining industry's first responders. The participants have demonstrated a high level of preparedness and skills in handling emergency situations. It is heartening to see the increasing participation of women’s teams in these competitions, a trend started by Hindustan Zinc that is bolstering gender equality in the mining sector. By fostering a culture of safety and inclusivity, we're ensuring a brighter and more sustainable future for the mining industry.”

Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra expressed his commitment to safety, stating, "At Hindustan Zinc, safety is a core priority in our mining operations. Our operations feature best-in-class safety technologies that remind and reinforce safety-first practices at the workplace. I’m proud of both our teams on clinching the top spots at this prestigious competition. This event is not just about winning; it's about understanding emergency preparedness and adhering to robust protocols to ensure safety in operations."

The competition received accolades from industry experts and officials, emphasizing Hindustan Zinc’s leadership in safety and empowerment within the mining sector. The company continues to work concertedly towards augmenting the safety environment which has led to the establishment of India's first underground first-aid station with an ambulance, and the company’s first all-women mine rescue team. Hindustan Zinc and India’s first all women mine rescue team recently earned 2nd place in the women’s taskforce category at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition held in Colombia.

Hindustan Zinc continues to set benchmarks in promoting safety and gender inclusivity in mining, ensuring a brighter, safer, and more equitable future for the industry.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 1.9 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.