Hindustan Zinc signs on Ultra-Runner Sufiya Sufi as Brand Ambassador

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer, is proud to announce the appointment of Sufiya Sufi, a world-renowned ultra-distance runner and multiple record holder, as its brand ambassador for the next two years. This partnership aims to promote active lifestyle and is in line with the company’s endeavours to support grassroots level sports and sporting talent in Rajasthan.

Sufiya Sufi, a noted athlete from Ajmer, Rajasthan, is on a mission to break several world records in the next few years. With multiple Guinness World Records to her name, including being the fastest female runner to cover the distance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Sufiya exemplifies the spirit of pushing boundaries. Sufiya’s humble and inspiring journey from a baggage handling officer at Delhi Airport to a globally renowned ultra-distance runner aligns with Hindustan Zinc’s vision of nurturing budding athletes to pursue successful sporting careers. Beyond representing India on the global arena, Sufiya will actively engage with audiences through campaigns and events promoting an active, fitness-focused lifestyle. She recently participated in the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon, organized by Hindustan Zinc, to support the causes of eradicating rural malnutrition and promoting health and fitness.

This collaboration is an extension of Hindustan Zinc’s efforts to promoting grassroots sports and sporting talent that has led to the establishment of premier sporting institutions like Zinc Football Academy that is nurturing the country’s next generation of footballers. Notably, two players from the Zinc Football Academy, Sahil Poonia and Mohammed Kaif have represented India at the global level.

Further, Hindustan Zinc extensively promotes cluster-based sports at community, district and state levels. Through this, the company aims to foster young players and help them pursue their passion for sports. The company has previously backed athletes like Padma Shri awardee Krishna Poonia, the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, Arjuna Award-winning archer Limba Ram, powerlifter Mala Sukhwal, and top open-water swimmer Bhakti Sharma, who holds a world record for swimming in Antarctic waters.

Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc Limited, shared his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Sufiya Sufi as our brand ambassador. Collaborating with her is yet another step for Hindustan Zinc towards inspiring talented youngsters to pursue sporting careers while promoting active lifestyles within our communities. Her remarkable achievements in ultra-distance running demonstrate the power of dedication and perseverance. We believe in fostering a culture of health and wellness not only within our organization but also in the communities we serve. Sufiya’s journey will inspire many to make fitness a part of their daily lives."

Sufiya Sufi expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "I am deeply honoured to partner with Hindustan Zinc, a brand that stands for strength and resilience. Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to health & fitness by encouraging sporting talents aligns perfectly with my values as both an athlete and an individual. Just as Hindustan Zinc remains unwavering in its dedication to communities, I believe we can empower people to tap into their inner strength and achieve greatness. I look forward to using my platform to encourage people to lead healthier lives while also highlighting Hindustan Zinc’s impactful work in supporting local communities."

In 2025, Sufiya will represent India at the prestigious World 24-Hour Running Championship, showcasing her commitment and skill in ultra-distance running. In addition to this championship, she is preparing for other notable challenges, including the Mt. Fuji 100-Miler Ultra-Trail and the iconic Comrades Ultra Marathon, often referred to as "The Ultimate Human Race," spanning an impressive 90 kilometres. Sufiya also has an extraordinary goal of running across the globe, covering over 40,000 kilometres in just 740 days. These ambitious endeavours are not just personal milestones but also serve as a source of inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 1.9 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.