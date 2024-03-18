HMTV bestows awards on visionary entrepreneurs for business excellence

Hyderabad: The business sectors in both Telugu States have undergone significant change recently. On Sunday, hmtv hosted the ‘Business Excellence Awards 2023’ to acknowledge the achievements of various business enterprises and their leaders.

Minister for Excise and Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy felicitated 18 entrepreneurs. Prizes were presented across multiple categories, encompassing recognition for outstanding achievements such as best women entrepreneur, top fashion design institute, leading pharmaceutical company, premier real estate firm, cutting-edge IT company specialising in AI, excellence in junior colleges in Telangana, top OTT platform, distinguished real estate developers, and several others.

Jupally Krishna Rao emphasised, "We are encouraging entrepreneurs to serve as ambassadors in the field of tourism. With determination and effort, anything is attainable in this world." Expanding on the education sector, he highlighted the significance of education, stressing the need to promote it vigorously.

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of encouraging and motivating students to advance in both their personal lives and careers.

Appealing to businessmen, he urged earning abroad and investing in India for the country's betterment, especially benefiting the underprivileged. Stressing education and health sectors, he promoted education as vital for progress.

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy highlighted, "Telangana's transformation into an industrial hub is evident, with the development of the ORR proving to be a game changer, facilitating easier commuting.

Our government stands ready to support and encourage young entrepreneurs." He expressed high praise for hmtv for their impartial news coverage, stating, "I extend special congratulations to hmtv for their exceptional work."

BEA AWARDS WINNERS LIST - 2023 S.No Category of Awards - 2023 Company Name Client Names Designations 1 Best Women Enterpreneur NCL Industries Ltd. Mrs. Roopa Bhupatiraju 2 Best Fashion Design Institute Hamstech Mrs. Ajita Reddy Yogesh 3 Best Pharma MSN Group of companies Mr Nikhil Teja Reddy. M 4 Best Real Estate Aduri Group Mr. Aduri Ramanjaneyulu 5 Best Young Enterpreneur Vijetha Super Market Private Limited Mr. Sandeep Chowdary Murakonda 6 Best Manufacturing Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar 7 Best OTT yupptv Uday Nanadan Reddy 8 Best Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions Aquaex India Venu Dantuluri 9 Best I.T Company - A.I Accelyzei Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sridhar Yalla 10 Best Real Developers Navabhoomi Developers Mohammed Habeebuddin 11 Best Textiles Chandana Brothers Allaka Gyananeshwar 12 Best Junior Colleges in Telangana Resonance Jr.Colleges, TS & AP Narra Purnachandra Rao 13 Top Emerging Junior College of AP SDR Akanksha Jr.College Sanivarapu.Konda Reddy 14 Best Overseas Education Bagyalaxmi Educational Services Dr BSS Prasad 15 Top Immigration Consultant in Telugu States Anagha Career Solutions (OPC)Pvt.Ltd Munamarthy Prashanth Sarma 16 No1 Skin and Hair Group of Clinics in Hyderabad Arshi Skin and Hair Group of Clinics Arshi Skin and Hair Group of Clinics 17 Best Outdoor media Mera Hoardings Saikrishna Gajavelly 18 Corporate ad Film Maker R Square Media Raju Rayapuri





Delete Edit



