Live
- Micro learning strategies for recruiting talent
- Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip for flagship Android phones
- Indian active users explore content on mobile lock screens
- Goa seeks 14 companies of central forces for LS polls
- Procter & Gamble India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO
- PM Modi counters Rahul on ‘Shakti’, says ‘I am a devotee of Bharat Mata’
- 5 mistakes that first-time entrepreneurs should avoid
- DEO advises students not to be anxious during SSC exam
- Khammam district will have 1,896 polling centers: DEO
- All measures in place for Class 10 exams
Just In
HMTV bestows awards on visionary entrepreneurs for business excellence
The business sectors in both Telugu States have undergone significant change recently.
Hyderabad: The business sectors in both Telugu States have undergone significant change recently. On Sunday, hmtv hosted the ‘Business Excellence Awards 2023’ to acknowledge the achievements of various business enterprises and their leaders.
Minister for Excise and Tourism Jupally Krishna Rao and Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy felicitated 18 entrepreneurs. Prizes were presented across multiple categories, encompassing recognition for outstanding achievements such as best women entrepreneur, top fashion design institute, leading pharmaceutical company, premier real estate firm, cutting-edge IT company specialising in AI, excellence in junior colleges in Telangana, top OTT platform, distinguished real estate developers, and several others.
Jupally Krishna Rao emphasised, "We are encouraging entrepreneurs to serve as ambassadors in the field of tourism. With determination and effort, anything is attainable in this world." Expanding on the education sector, he highlighted the significance of education, stressing the need to promote it vigorously.
Furthermore, he underscored the importance of encouraging and motivating students to advance in both their personal lives and careers.
Appealing to businessmen, he urged earning abroad and investing in India for the country's betterment, especially benefiting the underprivileged. Stressing education and health sectors, he promoted education as vital for progress.
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy highlighted, "Telangana's transformation into an industrial hub is evident, with the development of the ORR proving to be a game changer, facilitating easier commuting.
Our government stands ready to support and encourage young entrepreneurs." He expressed high praise for hmtv for their impartial news coverage, stating, "I extend special congratulations to hmtv for their exceptional work."
|BEA AWARDS WINNERS LIST - 2023
|S.No
|Category of Awards - 2023
|Company Name
|Client Names
|Designations
|1
|Best Women Enterpreneur
|NCL Industries Ltd.
|Mrs. Roopa Bhupatiraju
|2
|Best Fashion Design Institute
|Hamstech
|Mrs. Ajita Reddy Yogesh
|3
|Best Pharma
|MSN Group of companies
|Mr Nikhil Teja Reddy. M
|4
|Best Real Estate
|Aduri Group
|Mr. Aduri Ramanjaneyulu
|5
|Best Young Enterpreneur
|Vijetha Super Market Private Limited
|Mr. Sandeep Chowdary Murakonda
|6
|Best Manufacturing
|Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd.
|Mr. Adika Ratna Sekhar
|7
|Best OTT
|yupptv
|Uday Nanadan Reddy
|8
|Best Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions
|Aquaex India
|Venu Dantuluri
|9
|Best I.T Company - A.I
|Accelyzei Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|Sridhar Yalla
|10
|Best Real Developers
|Navabhoomi Developers
|Mohammed Habeebuddin
|11
|Best Textiles
|Chandana Brothers
|Allaka Gyananeshwar
|12
|Best Junior Colleges in Telangana
|Resonance Jr.Colleges, TS & AP
|Narra Purnachandra Rao
|13
|Top Emerging Junior College of AP
|SDR Akanksha Jr.College
|Sanivarapu.Konda Reddy
|14
|Best Overseas Education
|Bagyalaxmi Educational Services
|Dr BSS Prasad
|15
|Top Immigration Consultant in Telugu States
|Anagha Career Solutions (OPC)Pvt.Ltd
|Munamarthy Prashanth Sarma
|16
|No1 Skin and Hair Group of Clinics in Hyderabad
|Arshi Skin and Hair Group of Clinics
|Arshi Skin and Hair Group of Clinics
|17
|Best Outdoor media
|Mera Hoardings
|Saikrishna Gajavelly
|18
|Corporate ad Film Maker
|R Square Media
|Raju Rayapuri