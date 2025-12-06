Homebuyers protest against delayed Vasavi Urban project

Tensions escalated at the Vasavi Urban residential project in Bachupally in the city recently after scores of homebuyers staged a protest demanding immediate handover of their long-delayed apartments. Holding placards at the project site, aggrieved customers alleged that continued delays had forced them to pay rent along with EMIs, pushing many families into severe financial distress.

Buyers said the project, originally scheduled for delivery in December 2024, has seen no definitive progress on handover timelines. Several residents claimed the developer had also failed to pay the promised compensation of Rs7,000 per month, while they continued to bear mounting housing costs. One homebuyer said he had sold his wife’s gold jewellery to purchase the flat and alleged the management was “indifferent to the hardships” of customers, even suggesting they approach the courts for resolution.

Protesters appealed to municipal authorities to intervene and ensure the project is expedited. They demanded strict action against the builder and immediate delivery of completed units.

Developer Issues Clarification

In response, Vasavi Infracon LLP, the developer of Vasavi Urban, issued a detailed statement asserting that the project is fully compliant with the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA), 2016. The company said the original completion date of December 2024 included a contractually agreed grace period until June 2025. However, Covid-19 disruptions and prolonged litigation related to certain blocks led to statutory extensions being granted by the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

RERA has formally extended the project’s registration until 3 August 2026, making the revised schedule legally binding, the management noted.

The developer said construction is actively progressing, with several blocks in advanced stages. Block 9 is said to be fully structurally complete, while Block 8 experienced the longest delay due to court cases - information the company claims to have communicated to buyers. Vasavi Infracon also referenced a customer meeting held on August 30, 2025, where it had assured buyers that final timelines would be shared after technical and statutory reviews. These revised timelines were communicated on November 28, 2025, outlining fit-out handover and GHMC Occupancy Certificate schedules extending from April 2026 to February 2028, depending on the block.