Hon’ble Minister Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel Inaugurates CLFMA of India’s 58th AGM & 66th National Symposium 2025 in the Presence of Telangana State Esteemed Ministers and Industry Leaders

The Compound Livestock Feed Manufacturers Association of India (CLFMA) is set to host its 58th Annual General Meeting and 66th National Symposium on August 22–23, 2025, at Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Themed “Animal Agriculture in India – The Way Forward,” the two-day event will convene policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, and stakeholders to deliberate on the future of livestock, dairy, poultry, and aquaculture in India.

The inaugural session will be graced by eminent dignitaries including Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India; Sri Vakiti Srihari, Hon’ble Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries, Sports and Youth Services; Sri Sabyasachi Ghosh, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana; and Dr. Muthukumaraswamy B., Joint Secretary(NLM), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

Speaking ahead of the event, Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman, CLFMA of India, said, “India’s livestock sector, contributing 13% to global milk production, 30.23% to agricultural GVA, and 5.5% to the national economy, continues to be the backbone of rural prosperity and nutritional security. But its biggest leap lies ahead. With robust policies, stronger cold-chain infrastructure, and rapid innovation, India is poised to shift from being the world’s largest producer to a global export leader. CLFMA’s proposal to establish Export Oriented Zones (EOZs) and a Livestock Export & Domestic Development Authority sets the stage for this transformation—unlocking global competitiveness and new market opportunities. A future full of promise awaits.”

Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India, said, “Our livestock and fisheries sectors embody the resilience of India’s villages and the aspirations of our youth. The path ahead is not just about producing more, but about producing responsibly — with stronger animal health systems, skill development for farmers, and sustainable practices that protect our environment. The government’s priority is to create a balance where rural livelihoods are strengthened, nutritional needs are met, and India contributes meaningfully to global food security. An event like CLFMA’s AGM and Symposium is vital, as it brings policymakers, scientists, and industry leaders together on a single platform to co-create solutions that will shape the future of India’s animal agriculture.”

The programme will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, and thematic sessions on dairy competitiveness, poultry sector opportunities, aquaculture growth, feed and raw material challenges, national associations’ perspectives, and animal health solutions. Importantly, several sessions will address the current geopolitical and economic landscape, from strategies to build a globally competitive dairy sector and balancing volatile feed and input costs, to diversifying aquaculture beyond exports and outlining the future of animal agriculture for Viksit Bharat. These discussions, alongside deliberations on health challenges and sustainability, are expected to lay the foundation for collaborative strategies and policy insights that will strengthen India’s animal agriculture sector in the years to come.



