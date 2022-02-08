Honda opens Bigwing in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) inaugurated the premium big bike business vertical - the Honda BigWing in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.



Honda's premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. Honda's complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H'ness-CB350 and its anniversary edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said: "Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.