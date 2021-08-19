Honeywell sets up AI lab at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Honeywell Technology Solutions (HTS) established an artificial intelligence (AI) research centre at Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH). The lab was inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India on Wednesday.

The engineering and technology development arm of Honeywell India has entered into an agreement with IITH to set up the lab and jointly research AI and related emerging technologies. The fully equipped lab will be managed, maintained and upgraded by the technical and research university. "IITH is the first institute in the country to offer full-fledged B Tech in AI in line with the recommendation of NEP 2020," said Dharmendra Pradhan. "Such collaboration would become more common and further strengthen to achieve the goal of internalisation at home."

HTS and IITH will together research technologies that solve problems of the future. Both organisations have associated to provide industry-specific domain training, remote project mentoring, engineering certificate course, training workshops and hackathons for students of IITH and select employees of HTS.

The association will provide industry collaboration for IITH, an academic environment for Honeywell employees to conduct research, and enable students to upgrade their skills and improve their employment opportunities.

Samuel Pratap, President of HTS, said: "The creation of this lab will blend experiences between fundamental research and applied research. Our vast pool of engineers will support this endeavour with their knowledge and experience in AI and emerging technologies to help solve real-world problems."