Hospitals facing acute shortage of oxygen: Sangita Reddy

New Delhi: Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen, Apollo Hospitals Joint Managing Director Sangita Reddy said on Friday.

She was responding to a tweet from rival Max Healthcare which said that Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket were left with less than one hour's oxygen supplies. "Hospitals continue to gasp for breath despite govt orders being issued. It's now becoming an hourly challenge for many hospitals. Every minute of delay on commitments made can cost lives!!," Reddy tweeted tagging union ministers, Delhi Chief Minister and other state ministers. Earlier Max Healthacre tweeted: "SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance."

Centre has directed states to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen and its transport along inter-state borders and said the district magistrate and superintendent of police of the district concerned will be held responsible if there is any violation of its order.

On Thursday, Reddy had asked the government to tag oxygen tanks as ambulances and enable quick green corridor movement across states. As India continued to record a huge number of new Covid-19 infections, hospitals in the national capital and other major cities complained of 'dangerously low' levels of oxygen that is needed for critically ill patients.