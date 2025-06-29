How AI-powered data center revolution will transform India’s economy

Withover 1.4 billion people, India has a massive user base for internet services, social media, e-commerce and digital payments. This surge in data has necessitated India’s rapid emergence as a global hub for data centers and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with unprecedented investments flowing from both government initiatives and private sector commitments. This transformation goes beyond traditional data storage - we’re witnessing the evolution of data centers into ‘AI factories’, specialized facilities designed to handle the massive computational demands of artificial intelligence.

The AI-powered data center segment is propelled by the increasing adoption of AI technologies, the expansion of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), and the explosive growth of AI workloads that require fundamentally different infrastructure than traditional computing. Unlike conventional data centers that consume 10-20 kW per rack, AI-powered facilities demand 40-140 kW per rack, with some advanced deployments reaching up to 200 kW. This exponential increase necessitates a complete reimagining of data center design, cooling systems, and power infrastructure.

Indian govt’s AI vision drives infra revolution

The Indian government has been instrumental in promoting the growth of AI-ready data centers through ambitious initiatives. The landmark IndiaAI Mission, with an allocation of Rs 10,732 crore ($1.24 billion), specifically targets AI infrastructure development. This builds upon existing programs like the Digital India campaign, which aims to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity across the country. Policies such as the Data Protection Bill and the push for data localization have further fueled demand for local AI-capable data centers.

The state governments are also leading the charge with dedicated AI data center policies. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have introduced specialized frameworks, offering subsidized land, tax benefits, and streamlined approvals for AI infrastructure projects. The central government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 - aimed at making India a $30 trillion economy—places AI and data centers at the core of the nation’s digital transformation strategy.

Technical revolution: From storage to AI computing

With India’s transformation from an emerging market to a developed economy, there will be an optimal environment for AI-powered data centers, creating considerable demand for specialized real estate in this sector. The country’s growing AI-ready data center capacity ensures robust infrastructure to support global digital transformation efforts powered by artificial intelligence. However, the technical requirements for AI have fundamentally altered data center architecture.

Currently, India ranks 13th in the world in the data center market with around 140-150 data centers, but has the potential to become number one as AI drives exponential infrastructure demand. As of now, India has relatively few large-scale data centers compared to global leaders. However, this apparent disadvantage actually presents a significant strategic opportunity. While other regions, particularly the United States, are burdened with legacy infrastructure, India can leapfrog directly to next-generation systems with an AI edge.

Economic transformation through AI infra

India’s economic growth has been bolstered by a surge in digital adoption across industries, which translates to massive AI-driven data consumption. With strong foreign exchange reserves exceeding USD 697.93 billion (as of June 20, 2025) and increased government spending on infrastructure, India’s Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) reached a historic high of 34.1 percent of GDP in FY24. This economic growth underscores the increasing reliance of businesses on AI solutions and the critical need for robust AI-capable data center infrastructure.

Consequently, the data center market in India is projected to reach USD 21.87 billion by 2032, up from USD 7.21 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.37 per cent. Crucially, AI workloads are expected to constitute 27 per cent of total data center capacity by 2027, up from just 14 per cent today, driving much of this growth. Investment commitments are also unprecedented, with over $100 billion expected by 2027 for AI-ready data center infrastructure across India.

Further, as of today, 95 per cent of India’s data centers are installed in metro cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Pune. However, the AI revolution presents a unique opportunity for second and third-tier cities like Vizag, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Mysore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Kanpur, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, Madurai, Hosur, Jhansi, and Nashik to emerge as AI data center hubs.

News jobs galore

The proposed massive investments for AI-ready data centers are expected to generate a large number of employment opportunities in India in the coming years. Further, the growth of startups, fintech companies, and AI firms requires robust infrastructure that will be fueled by cutting-edge computing, driving the need for real-time data processing and low-latency AI applications. This creates an entirely new employment ecosystem. Industry estimates suggest that the AI data center sector segment in India will generate over 500,000 new jobs by 2030, ranging from high-skilled AI engineers to entry-level data annotators, many benefiting women in rural areas. Additionally, the construction phase of AI-ready data centers will also generate thousands of jobs. So is also the supply chain which includes AI equipment manufacturing and maintenance.

Future Outlook: India as an AI superpower

The growth of AI-powered data centers across India will bring a transformative experience, positioning the nation as a supercomputing giant and global AI hub. The AI-transformed Bharat has the potential to be the epicenter of not just the data center industry, but the global AI economy.

Besides, by promoting AI data center investments in semi-urban areas, state governments can achieve more balanced regional development while positioning India as a global AI leader. This transformation can help reduce economic disparity between urban and rural areas, ensuring that the benefits of AI-powered digital transformation are more evenly distributed across the country. In nutshell, the convergence of data centers and AI isn’t just transforming infrastructure - it’s reshaping India’s destiny in the digital age.

(Krishna Kumar is a technology explorer & strategist based in Austin, Texas in the US. Rakshitha Reddy is AI developer based in Atlanta, US)