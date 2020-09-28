How Cash-on-mobile offers Incredible Convenience for Frequent Transactions

When I first entered college, I was brimming with excitement at the prospect of the freedom typically associated with college life. Even though I was a little sad about moving to another city, and leaving my mom and dad behind, I wanted nothing more than to experience the thrills of college life.

But I was not prepared for the demands of adulthood that would soon come my way. Suddenly, I was expected to not only concentrate on my studies but also take up other responsibilities. I was now supposed to manage finances and pay bills – tedious tasks that I felt took up a lot of time.



I was used to relying on net banking and ATMs, but I sometimes needed immediate cash and couldn't wait for my parents to transfer my pocket money. Many times, I had to ask for an extension to pay rent because I didn't have enough cash on me. When I found out about IndusInd Bank's mobile banking application - Indus Mobile's cardless withdrawal feature – I decided to give it a try.



Money was definitely an important element of surviving in a new city. My parents would send me money for all my needs – from buying college supplies to paying rent. IndusMobile's cash-on-mobile service made the process of withdrawing cash extremely easy. I could go to an IndusInd Bank ATM nearby and use the cash-on-mobile service to withdraw money without having to use my card. Because my parents also used the same bank as me, they were able to send me money using just my phone number.



I also needed to make monthly rental payments to my landlord, which he accepted only in cash. This meant, I had to possess the required cash by the 5th of every month. Again, the cash-on-mobile feature proved to be a boon. Instead of waiting for the NEFT amount from my parents to reflect in my account, I could quickly withdraw cash from a nearby ATM and pay my rent on time.



IndusMobile's cash-on-mobile has bailed me out not once, but many times. A couple of months back, my maid needed her salary for two months in advance and that too, urgently as she had some family emergency. The problem is, she didn't have a bank account and I didn't immediately have so much cash on me. So I asked Dad to quickly transfer the money to her phone – all he needed was her phone number. I then asked her to use the same ATM that I did, and she was able to get the money the same day. If such a situation had cropped up in the past, I would have been in a fix. But with IndusInd Bank's mobile banking application – IndusMobile – I had nothing to worry about.



On a final note, I would like to say that IndusInd Bank's cash-on-mobile service has made my life a great deal easier. Now, I don't have to worry about paying bills or managing finances. Indeed, I would not hesitate to say that IndusInd Bank has made surviving in a new city simple for me.

