How Long Does It Take to Send a Parcel to India from Canada

The distance is vast, and the logical question is, how long does it take to deliver and send a parcel to India from Canada?

Today, we'll cover in detail each factor that influences the process time. While the actual shipment only takes a couple of days, you should factor in different timeframes for the journey. You'll find the things you need to know for planning below.

Send a Parcel to India from Canada: What Determines the Timeframe

By visiting https://ca.meest.com/delivery-canada-to-india, you'll see very specific timelines: 10 to 15 business days.

However, the distance of some regions from our warehouses where shipping takes place also plays a role. For example, if you're located in Alberta or British Columbia, add another 5 to 7 days.

There are also several other factors that influence the cost calculator:

The distance of the settlement in India from the ports (if sending the parcel by sea).

Holidays and gifts, when you want to send a parcel to India from Canada, increase delivery times.

International delivery and unexpected customs issues (strikes, weekends according to local standards, etc.) are also important.

Parcel delivery and shipping times depend on the shipper and logistics company, as well as unforeseen factors such as strikes, holidays, or unforeseen weather conditions.

Canada to India Shipping Cost and Delivery Times

There are two options for delivering a parcel: standard delivery and express delivery. We've specially developed the second option for you, for unforeseen circumstances. When express delivery is often requested:

When it's impossible to arrange the shipment earlier (for example, you weren't able to pack it in advance or receive a gift from an online store too late to plan something).

When sending particularly valuable items (you want to cover a long distance as quickly as possible).

For urgent orders from customers (this will help you maintain a positive company image).

Meest Canada also recommends sending small quantities using express delivery. For larger shipments and businesses, attractive rates are available, and they're easy to calculate after online registration.

Sending Parcel from Canada to India Using Different Methods

We've already discussed express delivery. Now let's look at the two most popular options of transport: air and sea. Parcel delivery by air will take up to 15 business days. However, by sea, it will take up to 4 months.

Despite the unattractive timeframes for international sea shipping from Canada to India, there are several situations where it's advantageous:

Non-standard parcel dimensions. If you have, say, lightweight but bulky baseboards, you can ship them by sea. It is profitable because you'll pay significantly more for non-standard air international shipping from Canada to India.

Establishing a business. Sea shipping is very cheap compared to air shipping. That's why most sellers, for example, from China, use ships.

Scheduled shipping. You can even send a birthday gift by sea. Just plan it well in advance. You can also send Christmas and other greetings, avoiding the hassle and workload of logistics companies in the lead-up to the holidays. This makes it doubly attractive.

We would also like to add that you can track even sea shipments with tracking. Our parcel tracking always works reliably and updates information frequently.

For those in a hurry, we recommend courier delivery to the office or home. Yes, these are additional expenses on courier service from Canada to India, but relatives will not have to wait in line at the branch.